Berkley W R Corp Makes New Investment in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.29% of Newbury Street Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBST opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

