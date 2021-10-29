Berkley W R Corp Takes Position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 49,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 91.4% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,148,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 548,406 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Marlin Technology by 66.7% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 200,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 80,001 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in Marlin Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 451,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the second quarter worth $1,452,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marlin Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 403,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FINM opened at $9.76 on Friday. Marlin Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

