Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $28.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,420 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

