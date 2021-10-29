Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Down to $33.16

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.16, but opened at $28.50. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 395 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. On average, research analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 359.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth about $431,000. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

