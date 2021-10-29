Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $113.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after purchasing an additional 519,411 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after buying an additional 243,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Beyond Meat by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 153,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $100.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.09 and a beta of 1.63. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

