Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Short Interest Update

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, a growth of 137.3% from the September 30th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,356.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYLOF remained flat at $$20.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $21.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC downgraded Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Yellow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

