Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

BIOAF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.23. 29,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,360. Bioasis Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Bioasis Technologies alerts:

About Bioasis Technologies

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.