Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.
BIOAF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.23. 29,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,360. Bioasis Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.10.
About Bioasis Technologies
