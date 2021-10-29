Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BFRA opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.07. Biofrontera has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $9.87.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Biofrontera by 1,570.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 73,349 shares in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

