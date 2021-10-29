BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $6.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,823,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,471. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

