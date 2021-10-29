BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $152.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average is $78.98.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

