BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.79.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $283.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.80 and a 200 day moving average of $254.23. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $79.22 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in BioNTech by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BioNTech by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

