BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Trading Down 10.1%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares traded down 10.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.97. 238,069 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 90,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of BioVie in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $147.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioVie by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 71,197 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BioVie in the 1st quarter worth $1,758,000. swisspartners Ltd. increased its stake in BioVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 55,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About BioVie

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

