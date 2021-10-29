Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Short Interest Up 199.2% in October

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,370,000 shares, an increase of 199.2% from the September 30th total of 3,800,000 shares. Approximately 52.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a market cap of $552.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.57 and a beta of 4.82. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bit Digital will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTBT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 91.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the first quarter worth $103,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the first quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.