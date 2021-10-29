BitDegree Trading 26.6% Lower This Week (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, BitDegree has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $863,409.65 and approximately $542.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00050409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00236362 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00098519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

