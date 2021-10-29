BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter.

BKCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

BKCC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. 931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $4.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

