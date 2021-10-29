BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $18,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $192.24 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $129.06 and a 1-year high of $194.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.89.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

