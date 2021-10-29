BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $18,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PLDT by 2,817.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PLDT by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of PLDT by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 37,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PLDT by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 37,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHI opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.28. PLDT Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $992.14 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.844 per share. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

