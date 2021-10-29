BlackRock Inc. Has $17.33 Million Stake in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 689,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $17,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 85.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 163,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.03. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $412.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.