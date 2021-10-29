BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,065 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $19,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 41,356 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $58,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 49,591 shares of company stock valued at $89,264 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.