Blackstone Inc Buys New Stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAS. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

IAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

IAS opened at $24.25 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

