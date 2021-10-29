Blackstone Inc Buys Shares of 291,136 Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 291,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 0.35% of Ping Identity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ping Identity by 19.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ping Identity by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 78,277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ping Identity by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 40,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ping Identity by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PING stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

PING has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

