Blackstone Inc Makes New $11.92 Million Investment in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 12.67% of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000.

Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

