Blackstone Inc Purchases New Holdings in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 894,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the first quarter worth $129,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

In other Kaleyra news, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 24,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,371.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,091 shares of company stock worth $1,220,981. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $463.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. The business had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on KLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.