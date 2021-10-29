Blackstone Inc Sells 50,102 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Blackstone Inc trimmed its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,102 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc owned about 0.50% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 89.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after acquiring an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 250.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 447,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CEQP. UBS Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In related news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CEQP stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 3.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -657.89%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

