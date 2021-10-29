Blackstone Inc Takes $4 Million Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth $1,610,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth $6,988,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on YOU shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.96. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

