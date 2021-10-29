Blackstone Inc Takes $7.47 Million Position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at $23,728,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $14,940,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $9,960,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at $9,950,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth $3,486,000.

Shares of LITTU stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

