Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $453,000 in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,060,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,054,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,054,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $8,545,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,048,000.

Shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.21.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

