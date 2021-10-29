Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 42,102 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,102 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 68.49%.

NRZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

