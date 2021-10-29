Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.46. 22,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.91. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $987,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,396 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 763.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 473,445 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Blueprint Medicines worth $47,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.