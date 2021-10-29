B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BMRRY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B&M European Value Retail from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $31.84 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised B&M European Value Retail from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.92.

BMRRY opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.24. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $35.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

