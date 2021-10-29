BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Trading 0.6% Higher

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $39.41. 33,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 66,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92.

