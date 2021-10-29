BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €74.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €51.70 ($60.82) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.10 ($71.88) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.35 ($72.17).

EPA BNP opened at €57.46 ($67.60) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €54.38 and its 200-day moving average is €53.79. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

