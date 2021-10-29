Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

About Bodycote

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

