Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.600-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.80 billion-$11.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.60-1.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.52.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.13. 7,157,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,563,936. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,216,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,803,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,622 shares of company stock worth $19,821,545 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.