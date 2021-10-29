Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of +~19-20% yr/yr to ~$11.8-11.9%, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.99 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.620 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.52.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $43.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,157,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,563,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 130.70, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,622 shares of company stock valued at $19,821,545 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

