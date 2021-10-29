BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Up 5.3%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 56,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,751,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 2.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BRF by 157.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 301,940 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BRF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 72.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 159,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 67,294 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BRF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,031,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

