Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BCOV stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,311. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $399.96 million, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81.

BCOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,253.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 156,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,264. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brightcove stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Brightcove worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

