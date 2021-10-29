Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of Brightcove stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,311. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. Brightcove has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $403.22 million, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $448,919.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 156,871 shares of company stock worth $1,773,264. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 336.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 42,920 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 351,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 6,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,480,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

