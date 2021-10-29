BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Short Interest Update

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BSA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

