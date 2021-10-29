Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Shares Sold by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) by 60.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,023 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Broadstone Acquisition were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,494,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Broadstone Acquisition by 203.7% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 38,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Acquisition alerts:

BSN stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.