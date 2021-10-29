Brokerages Anticipate Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Announce $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will report $1.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.33.

Shares of ADP opened at $222.94 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $153.49 and a 12-month high of $224.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.84 and its 200 day moving average is $200.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,814,000 after acquiring an additional 95,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 555,431 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

