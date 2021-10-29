Brokerages Anticipate Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.29 Million

Brokerages predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will announce sales of $209.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.69 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $228.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $839.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $835.40 million to $845.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $894.81 million, with estimates ranging from $853.00 million to $931.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 563,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173,521 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CDE traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.33. 4,259,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

