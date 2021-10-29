Brokerages Anticipate Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,302,000 after buying an additional 2,715,681 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,240,000 after buying an additional 4,851,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,164,000 after buying an additional 654,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,250,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,894,000 after buying an additional 532,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,759,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,355,000 after purchasing an additional 83,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

