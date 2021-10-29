Brokerages Anticipate Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.94. Verso reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 573.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. Verso had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.23 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE VRS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.08. 111,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,134. Verso has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verso during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Verso by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Verso during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Verso by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Verso by 109,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

