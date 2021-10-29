Brokerages Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to Announce -$1.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will post ($1.73) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the lowest is ($1.89). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.79) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($7.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($4.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APLS traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $30.74. 1,066,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

