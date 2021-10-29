Brokerages Expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.14 Million

Analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to post $29.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.02 million and the highest is $30.25 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted sales of $19.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $108.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.93 million to $110.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $143.23 million, with estimates ranging from $138.95 million to $147.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSSE shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

NASDAQ CSSE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.45. 766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,206. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 96,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 37,105 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 49.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1,035.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 59,960 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

