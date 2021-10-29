Brokerages Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.12. CONMED reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

Shares of CNMD stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.48. 5,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,794. CONMED has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $147.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.78, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 275.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

