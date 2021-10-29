Brokerages Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,108 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 542,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNB traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,964. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $13.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

