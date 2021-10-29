Brokerages Expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Post $0.43 EPS

Equities analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,946,000 after acquiring an additional 42,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,136,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 866,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,436,000 after buying an additional 170,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

