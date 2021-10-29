Brokerages Expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.06 Million

Brokerages expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to report sales of $160.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.49 million and the lowest is $158.64 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $690.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.39 million to $694.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $865.01 million, with estimates ranging from $860.17 million to $869.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 151,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,022. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -123.21. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21.

In related news, VP Robert Perine sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $112,132.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 11,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $354,139.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,495 shares of company stock worth $1,777,700. 10.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 109,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 59,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

